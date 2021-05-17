Gov. Beshear: Kentucky in 3-week decline for COVID case reports, 2.78% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky is now in a three-week decline for new case numbers reported week to week.
As of Monday, 1,927,168 have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine. Adding in Kentuckians who have received their shots out of state, the total becomes 1,939,657 individuals with at least their first dose.
Beshear said with the new totals, 54 percent of the adult population in Kentucky have been vaccinated, with 80 percent of those 65 and older.
Last week, Beshear announced a return to 100 percent capacity starting June 11, which would give 12 to 15-year-olds enough time to get the vaccine before opening back up and removing the mask mandate.
“In less than a month now, life’s going to look fairly normal,” Beshear said. “This gives you time to get fully vaccinated or on the way to be fully vaccinated before that June 11 date. Folks, get vaccinated.”
In Monday’s update, 285 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the commonwealth.
Highest incidence rate is in the age range of 10 to 19-year-olds, followed by 20 to 49-year-olds. Beshear urged Kentuckians 12 or older to seek out the COVID vaccine to keep themselves and others safe.
“Please get out there and get it because people in your age group are getting the virus at a higher rate than other age groups,” Beshear said.
Six new deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed by the health department Monday.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.78 percent.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
