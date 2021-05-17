Homeowner holds suspected catalytic converter thief at gunpoint

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
John Thomas Cearley, 50, was arrested early Monday morning on a charge of possession of burglary tools and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Shortly after midnight Monday, Matthew Hudson heard some noise downstairs. Then he heard the sound of a saw being used under his Ford Excursion. The military contractor ran down stairs and took care of business.
“I grabbed my sidearm came outside and saw him under the truck there, drew on him, pretty much told him it was the wrong house,” Hudson said. “He came out pretty quick. He hit his head on the truck coming out. By the time is was all done he was begging and crying not to call the cops.”
Around 12:53 a.m., Harrison County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 14000 block of Heroes Way in Gulfport to the report of a theft.
The neighborhood off of County Farm Road is military housing.
“Of all the places to go, this was probably his worst choice,” Hudson said.
When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner holding a suspect, later identified as Cearley, at gunpoint.
Authorities say the homeowners caught Cearley under their car attempting to cut the catalytic converter off of the vehicle. The deputies said they saw that the catalytic converter was partially cut off along with burglary tools that Cearley had with him when he was caught.
Hudson said he and his neighbor held Cearley at gunpoint for about 10 minutes.
“We ordered him on the ground, at first he complied. He started to get fidgety and we were going to restrain him, at which time he decided to resist that, so we just backed off and covered him until the police got here.”
Deputies later found Cearley’s car and searched it, finding more burglary tools and heroin.
Cearley is being held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Hudson said he has been flooded with online commenters since he posted a Facebook story on the incident, wondering if Cearley is the same person who stole their catalytic converter. The auto part is a section of a car’s exhaust system that has become a frequent target of thieves because it contains valuable metals.
Hudson said this is the second time someone has stolen the catalytic converter off his car.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.