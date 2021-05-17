Jack Harlow’s DJ charged with murder asks for lower bond, claims self defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with murder in the killing of a mother of two on Derby Day was in court Monday, asking a judge to lower his $500,000 bond.
Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon, known for his role as Louisville rapper Jack Harlow’s DJ, now awaits a judge’s verdict.
O’Bannon entered the courtroom Monday, clad in county orange: a sight that brought his family members to tears.
His attorney, Steve Romines, argued O’Bannon shouldn’t be kept in jail while he awaits trial because he’s not a flight risk.
Romines told the judge O’Bannon’s mother, father, and brother are all in Louisville.
The attorney added that his client has already had the chance to leave when he found out he was being investigated.
“He had 10 days before he was charged with a crime, and he could go anywhere,” Romines said, “and he stayed here in Louisville to address.”
Romines said the argument that his client is a flight risk is “disingenuous.”
Meanwhile, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ebert Haegele argued the request to lower the bond to $50,000 cash isn’t right.
Haegele said that O’Bannon has failed to appear for a criminal charge in the past and claimed he is still a danger to the community having proven he isn’t afraid to use deadly weapons.
“I appreciate that he has shown up now,” Haegele told Judge Ann Bailey Smith, “but I do think with his prior failure to appear, and the serious nature of the charges he’s facing, the bond is appropriate and he is a flight risk, and unlikely to appear if getting out.”
Judge Bailey Smith didn’t make an initial ruling on bond.
After being dismissed, O’Bannon’s attorney spoke with WAVE 3 News about another about another argument he made.
Romines said O’Bannon was acting in self-defense and that his actions were understandable.
“He was attacked twice,” Romines said. “He was attacked with a bottle first and split his head open. Then he didn’t respond, and then he was subsequently attacked again. They were threatening to kill him. He’s being told, ‘we’re going to kill you,’ so he was 100 percent privileged to act in self defense.”
O’Bannon is due back in court June 28, but is unlikely to appear inside a courtroom for that pretrial conference.
