Jefferson County, Indiana starts weeklong mobile COVID-19 vaccine outreach program

JEFFERSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The contrast between Jefferson County, Kentucky and Jefferson County, Indiana could not be starker. Broadbent Arena and Cardinal Stadium give way to farmland and open spaces, making it harder to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in parts of the Hoosier state.
However, on Monday, the Jefferson County Health Department in Indiana matched its Kentucky counterpart, launching a mobile vaccination effort in an attempt to expand access to the vaccines to everyone.
“If you go out into the community, make the vaccine more readily available, more convenient for people to get, then the more people who get the vaccine,” Health Administrator Tammy Monroe said. “So we are taking the vaccine to the communities.”
Monroe and others have organized a five-day plan, mirroring the county’s trash collection locations and hours, hopeful the convenience would inspire some in the county to roll up their sleeves.
For Eric Smith, that plan worked.
“That was kind of the deciding factor,” Smith said. “It was out here and I didn’t have to go to Madison or Louisville or Jeffersonville to get it.”
Smith chose the Johnson & Johnson one-shot dose, while others elected to receive either Pfizer or Moderna.
“There’s a lot of people who come through this area on Mondays, and it’s a good thing they’re here,” Smith said. “They’ll get a lot more response out of it.”
The first stop was the Chelsea trash collection site alongside Highway 62. Monroe said roughly 1,200 people countywide take advantage of the mobile trash service, and she said her goal was to vaccinate all of them by the end of the week.
“We have plenty of vaccine,” Monroe said. “We want more people vaccinated. We want to make it as convenient as possible.”
Appointments are not necessary for the mobile clinic. Health Department representatives will return to each site four weeks later to administer second doses.
The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:
- Tuesday (5/18): Front Street and Corporation Street; Deputy, Ind. 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Wednesday (5/19): Oneal Avenue Feed Mill; Dupont, Ind. 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Thursday (5/20): Wolf Run Rd & Rykers Ridge Rd.; Rykers Ridge, Ind. 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Friday (5/21): House of Hope; 100 E. 2nd St. Madison, Ind. 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Hanover Community Park; 200 Spruce Lane Hanover, Ind. 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Canaan Fire Company; 8881 N. Canaan Main St.; Canaan, Ind. 1p.m. - 3p.m.
- 3035 S. Brooksburg Main Street; Brooksburg, Ind. 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
