Limerick neighborhood homicide victim identified
The victim of a May 16, 2021 shooting in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood has been identified as Antonio Henry, 43, of Louisville. Henry's death has been ruled a homicide. (Source: Jeff Ringrose, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | May 17, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 10:59 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man found shot to death Sunday night in Louisville’s Limerick neighborhood has been released.

Antonio Henry, 43, of Louisville, died of a gunshot wound according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Henry was found inside a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. at 8th and Kentucky.

The Louisville Metro police homicide unit is investigating the case. Anyone with tips is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

