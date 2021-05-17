Limerick neighborhood homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man found shot to death Sunday night in Louisville’s Limerick neighborhood has been released.
Antonio Henry, 43, of Louisville, died of a gunshot wound according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.
Henry was found inside a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. at 8th and Kentucky.
The Louisville Metro police homicide unit is investigating the case. Anyone with tips is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
