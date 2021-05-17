Man dies following shooting in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in Louisville’s Southside neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Colonial Oaks Court around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where Mitchell said he died from his injuries.
The name of the man has not been released.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
