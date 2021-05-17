Mask wearing requirement lifted for Louisville Catholics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville who have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can once again attend Mass without wearing a face covering or mask.
In a letter to priests of the Archdiocese dated today, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the update of his directive is based on the May 13 announcement by the Centers for Disease Control about masks and face coverings and Governor Andy Beshear’s revision of his executive order.
Kurtz said the those who have received their final dose at least two weeks ago are not required to wear a mask during worship or other church activities. He went on to tell priests that “we must rely on the good will and honesty of parishioners about their vaccination status” citing privacy reasons.
Kurtz told priests “it will be wise to continue to offer some accommodations to those parishioners who may not feel comfortable yet, but said he is expecting Beshear to lift capacity limits on June 11.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.