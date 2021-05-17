McMains hired as new UofL basketball assistant coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ross McMains has been hired to fill out Chris Mack’s staff at UofL.
McMains has coached extensively internationally and has also worked in the NBA, the G League and in player development.
“After interviewing several candidates over the past month it was clear that Ross was the best candidate for the job,” Mack said. “His ability to develop individual players, his feel for the game as a tactician and his desire to help Louisville win a national championship is real.”
McMains, 32, was most recently an assistant coach for Melbourne United in the Australian National Basketball League.
“The experience that I bring from different places in the world, whether it’s in NBA, internationally, in the G League from a development standpoint, just a fresh perspective on the game,” McMains said.
The hiring, along with the promotion of Kahil Fennell, the former director of basketball operations, come after Mack parted ways with longtime assistant Luke Murray and former Wake Forest head coach Dino Gaudio.
“Honest assessment, our program wasn’t where I wanted it to be at the end of this past season and we could write down all the reasons as to why I think, or why you think, you know, we didn’t qualify for the NCAA Tournament, but bottom line is we didn’t, and that’s not to say that Dino and Luke were the fall guys and it’s all on them. There’s been a long look in the mirror to see what I can do better,” Mack said, “but at the end of the day I felt like I had to make decisions that would make our basketball program better than the results of this past year and that’s how I went about it.”
Taylor Barnette was promoted to fill Fennell’s former position as the Cards Director of Basketball Operations. Barnette has been on the UofL staff for three seasons, two as a program assistant and last year as director of player development.
