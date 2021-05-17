Officials identify Metro Corrections inmate who died days after booking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate within Metro Corrections who died over the weekend has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
David Dahms, 37, from Louisville died at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the deputy coroner. Officials said the cause and manner of death are still pending and will be updated at a later time.
On Sunday, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham confirmed Dahms had died after being found unresponsive in his housing unit that morning. He was sent to the hospital and later died.
Dahms was booked in Metro Corrections just two days earlier on Friday for strangulation and unlawful imprisonment charges, according to officials.
Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit will be handling the investigation of the incident, and Louisville Metro Department of Corrections’ Professional Standards unit will also begin a review of the incident, Durham said.
