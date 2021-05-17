Police: Jennings County man arrested on child molestation charges

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday morning following an investigation into alleged child molestation incidents.
Michael Waskom, 36, previously from North Vernon, was charged with child molestation and possession of methamphetamine, according to a post by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
He was taken into custody in his Jefferson County, Ind. residence as part of an arrest warrant by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.
The warrant was served after a lengthy investigation by detectives in Jennings County, police said.
While serving the arrest, another woman was taken into custody. Amy Trowbridge, 41, of Scipio was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
The two individuals were taken to Jefferson County Jail and will be held on local charges. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said Waskom will be moved to Jennings County once the case in Jefferson County is resolved.
