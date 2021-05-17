State agencies clarify position on mask mandates for salons, barbershops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After hearing from many viewers on whether salons and barbershops have to enforce mask wearing, WAVE 3 News reached back out to state agencies Tuesday to get clear answers on the issue that has many Kentuckians talking.
On Monday, WAVE 3 News spoke with a local salon owner who said the salon industry requires close contact.
“I personally do feel like it’s high-risk,” Elevate Salon and Spa owner Donna Carrier said. “We work in close proximity to our clients.”
Also Monday, WAVE 3 News wanted to get more clarity over whether masks are required at salons, and the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology provided this statement:
“The Board did not mandate masks, nor does it have the authority to lift the mandate. All guidelines and additional standards in effect, which are above and beyond those currently in agency law (KRS Chapter 317A, and 201 KAR Chapter 12) have been created by Governor’s Executive Order, or through the Department of Health’s state of emergency implementation. Early last spring, the board proposed implementing national safe practice guidelines, however those were not ultimately adopted by Governor’s Office. The board’s enforcement authority for infection control is limited to the statutory chapter and those regulations it has promulgated, both referenced above. For updates regarding the Governor’s Healthy at Work initiative please visit http://covid19.ky.gov/.”
After many read the above statement, there were still questions on what exactly it meant.
WAVE 3 News noticed that the statement sparked many questions on the agency’s Facebook page.
On Tuesday, WAVE 3 News asked for a more direct response and received this:
“The Governor’s mask mandate is no longer in effect for salons where individuals are fully vaccinated, and while the KY Board of Cosmetology has no authority over the implementation or enforcement of these executive mandates we do continue to urge all salon owners to frequently check the governor’s KY Healthy At Work website for further updates and guidance on masking policies as they make operating decisions going forward.”
For salon owners like Carrier and many others, the above means that the business owner has the right to decide if they want to enforce masks being worn in their salons.
On Tuesday, the Kentucky Board of Barbering also provided a statement to WAVE 3 News:
“As the Chairman of the Kentucky Board of Barbering I feel It is important to note that The Kentucky Board of Barbering and the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology are two individual government boards charged with the regulation of two separate and unique groups of professionals. In no way do I speak on behalf of the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology.
At the Kentucky Board of Barbering we are very concerned with the health and safety of the consumers who seek the services of professional Barbers and the Barbers themselves. In fact, we have statutes and regulations requiring certain sanitary standards that far surpass that of similar professions and it has always been the mission of the Kentucky Board of Barbering to enforce those high standards among our licensees.
As the CDC and the Governor’s office revisit guidelines relative to masks and other responses to the covid19 virus we encourage Barber Shops to follow the guidance from those officials. However, the Kentucky Board of Barbering will be enforcing State Statutes and Regulations exclusively.
We encourage Barbers and their patrons to make the decisions they feel most comfortable with regarding their health and the operation of their business so long as those decisions are in keeping with State Statutes, Barber Board Regulations and guidance from the CDC and Governors Office.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.