State agencies clarify position on mask mandates for salons, barbershops

“The Board did not mandate masks, nor does it have the authority to lift the mandate. All guidelines and additional standards in effect, which are above and beyond those currently in agency law (KRS Chapter 317A, and 201 KAR Chapter 12) have been created by Governor’s Executive Order, or through the Department of Health’s state of emergency implementation. Early last spring, the board proposed implementing national safe practice guidelines, however those were not ultimately adopted by Governor’s Office. The board’s enforcement authority for infection control is limited to the statutory chapter and those regulations it has promulgated, both referenced above. For updates regarding the Governor’s Healthy at Work initiative please visit http://covid19.ky.gov/.”