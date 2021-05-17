Teen girls who helped thousands sign up for COVID-19 vaccine finally fully vaccinated themselves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the COVID vaccine was initially rolled out, people were scrambling to get the shot, with many running into problems in the signup process.
Two Louisville teens took it upon themselves to help many seniors in the community register to get vaccinated. In February, WAVE 3 News spoke to cousins Jacqueline Teague, 16, and Amelie Beck, 15, from Sacred Heart Academy, who started VaxConnectKY.
They helped seniors like 73-year-old Keith Turner.
“Just proves to the point that our young people are just as good as we were when we were growing up,” Turner said in a February interview. “We were trying to help other people.”
In total, Teague and Beck have helped more than 2,000 people get the shot. Both teens said the feeling of knowing they have helped people get the vaccine who were struggling with the sign-up process feels great.
“It’s really nice knowing how much of a big impact we have had,” Teague said.
Recently, it was the girls’ turn to get their shots; they’re now both fully vaccinated.
“It felt great to know that I’m not contributing [to the spread] and I’m not going to get [the coronavirus] and I’m not going to spread it to my loved ones,” Teague said.
Beck took part in a Pfizer vaccine trial in Bardstown in March.
“It was really nice to participate in it because my sister is high risk,” Beck said. “To be able to receive the vaccine a little bit earlier was really nice it took a lot of load off of me.”
They felt more comfortable going on spring break and being at events like Derby. Now that the vaccine can be given to 12 to 15-year-olds, the cousins also played a role in a vaccine clinic held at Sacred Heart over the weekend.
“Being able to see our classmates get it through the schools was really nice,” Teague said.
This included students like Tinsey Meyer.
“I got the vaccine because I wanted to be able to get my life back and to hang out with my friends again,” Meyer explained.
Beck said she’s also been answering her friends’ questions about the vaccine, with some teens wanting the vaccine but with parents that aren’t on board.
“One specific girl asked and I sent her a few articles to try to lean her parents in the right direction,” Beck said.
Norton Children’s Hospital officials suggest children should talk to their parents and pediatrician if they have further questions about the vaccine.
