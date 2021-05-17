Victim of shooting in Southside neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The name of a man died after being shot in Louisville’s Southside neighborhood has been released.
Michael Dorsey, 52, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Jefferson County deputy Coroner Scott Russ.
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Colonial Oaks Court around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers arrived, they found Dorsey suffering from gunshot wounds. Dorsey was was taken to at UofL Health - University Hospital where Mitchell said he died from his injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
