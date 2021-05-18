Beshear visits vaccination site at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is urging young people to get vaccinated.
He visited the vaccination clinic at Lafayette High School Tuesday to speak about the importance of youth vaccinations and thank students for doing their part in the fight to end COVID-19.
All six Fayette County public high schools are hosting vaccination clinics Tuesday in partnership with Wild Health.
“For about two months, our 16- and 17-year-olds have been eligible for the Pfizer shot. Last Thursday, that age eligibility dropped to include everyone 12 and older,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need every eligible student, and the parents and guardians of every eligible student, to understand these vaccines are safe and will protect our young people from what can be a devastating illness with lifelong consequences.”
Mayor Linda Gorton and acting Superintendent Dr. Marlene Helm joined the governor.
Helm said that we’re closing in on 2,000 students who have been vaccinated. She says 900 students were vaccinated in one day alone with these high school clinics. In fact, a number of students got their vaccines during Tuesday morning’s event.
“I want to thank the students here today for all they have done and had to endure this past year, and for stepping up now to be part of the ultimate victory over COVID-19 in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear.
On May 28, all indoor and outdoor events of any size and businesses of any capacity can increase to 75% capacity. The state is set to lift the mask mandate and the final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 on Friday, June 11.
