Cardinal Stadium mass vaccination site set to close soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health has announced that the mass vaccination site located at Cardinal Stadium will be closing soon.
The largest regional vaccination site in Kentucky will be shutting down on May 28, UofL Health spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed Tuesday.
UofL Health opened the vaccination site in Cardinal Stadium’s purple lot to the public April 12. With 24 lanes open, around 4,000 doses of the COVID vaccine could be administered in a single day.
Callahan said that the purple lot was reserved by UofL Health for seven weeks. Appointments can still be made at Cardinal Stadium on the UofL Health website, where health officials announced that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered.
While the site at Cardinal Stadium will be closed next Friday, the downtown drive-thru location at Brook and Liberty will remain open for the time being, Callahan confirmed.
UofL Health will eventually move vaccinations to urgent care and provider office locations, the date on that has not yet been confirmed.
