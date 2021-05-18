‘Don’t be afraid to ask for help’: Veteran, 73, gifted tiny home, clothing allowance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelbyville veteran finally has a home without wheels.
Barbara Kenney, 73, is the newest resident of Veteran’s Village, an exclusive tiny home community for people who served in the United States military.
She was living in a 17-foot camper trailer that was just 197 square feet.
Kenney told WAVE 3 News that when getting her taxes done, an H&R Block employee told her about the Veteran’s Village, which offers temporary housing to help those in need of help getting back on their feet.
The Veterans Club provided Kenney with a furnished tiny home, as well as a $200 clothing allowance and $250 for groceries.
She shared her advice with others who are struggling.
“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Kenney said. “You never know what’ll happen, and like I said, this has been a blessing for me, and I just can’t wait to get back into life.”
The Veteran’s Club is building a similar community in southwest Louisville called Camp Restoration.
