FORECAST: Heat building

- RAIN CHANCE: Only slight chances for a shower into Wednesday
- HIGH HEAT: Temperatures nudge near 90° by the weekend
LOUISVILLe, Ky. (WAVE) - A few isolated downpours and showers will continue to be possible overnight. Most of us will stay dry as mostly cloudy skies stick around through early Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the 60s once again tonight.
Wednesday morning will have some spotty downpours and showers around, but by the afternoon we’ll see a reduction in this activity, with only a very small storm chance. Some sunshine will help us break into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon.
Though the small rain chance will be gone Wednesday night, disturbed weather will keep quite a few clouds around during the overnight hours. We’ll settle into the mid 60s Thursday morning.
Thursday looks dry, partly sunny, and very warm with highs in the mid 80s. While a very isolated pop-up downpour can’t be ruled out, the chance of that happening in any one location is well less than 10%.
The heat continues to build into the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. Rain chances will stay nil until early to mid next week when isolated to scattered thunderstorms reappear.
