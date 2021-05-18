FORECAST: 80s and 90s in the Earliest Alert Forecast

- RAIN CHANCE: Only slight chances for a shower into Wednesday
- HIGH HEAT: Temperatures nudge near 90° by the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances are slim overnight into the early hours of Wednesday. Clouds will hold tough throughout the night with mild overnight lows in the 60s.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible early Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise. Temperatures will push back into the low to mid-80s.
Though the small rain chance will be gone Wednesday night, disturbed weather will keep quite a few clouds around during the overnight hours.
We’ll settle into the mid-60s Thursday morning. Thursday looks dry, partly sunny, and very warm with highs in the mid-80s. While a very isolated pop-up downpour can’t be ruled out, the chance of that happening in any one location is well less than 10%.
The heat continues to build into the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. Rain chances will stay nil until early to mid next week when isolated to scattered thunderstorms reappear.
