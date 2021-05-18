Gaudio’s attorney says client admits guilt, working on deal

“When he went into that meeting, unfortunately his contract was not renewed,” Butler said. “He and Chris Mack had been friends for 30 years. That conversation became heated. Coach Gaudio had hurt feelings. He was angry and he made statements in that conversation that he regrets making and he said things that he shouldn’t have said. Unfortunately that conversation was taped and it was turned into law enforcement before there was really a good time for reflection and a chance to walk those things back and his hope is that the people that know him and love him will consider those 40 years of valuable service to not only college basketball, but all these communities and consider this lapse in judgement and the mistake he made in the context of those hurt feelings based on that 30 year relationship and the contributions that he made to this program and reflect well on those 40 years. It is his intention to take full responsibility for the mistakes he’s made.”