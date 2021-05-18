Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/18

Some rain is falling out there but it is light and certainly not widespread. But...it is the likely the best we are going to do in this pattern for a couple of days. Hopefully you get some!
The heat is still on track to take hold at the end of the week with now our next challenge being when it will break down? Heat ridges like this tend to last longer than indicated so there is a chance we may have to add another 90 degree day into the extended but we’ll take it a day at a time.
Here’s the update:
