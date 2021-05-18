Gov. Abbott prohibits mask mandates

AUSTIN, Texas (TNN) - Counties, cities and schools in Texas will no longer be able to issue mask mandates.
Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities from requiring or mandating masks to be worn.
That includes not just cities, counties and schools but public health authorities and government officials.
According to the executive orders, public schools can continue their current mask guidelines through June 4, but after that day, no one on campus can be required to wear a mask.
Local governments or officials who try to impose a mask mandate can receive a fine up to $1,000.
State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, as well as Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities and jails will all be exempt from the new rule.
