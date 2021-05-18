Guns, drugs and cash seized during home incarceration check

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Corrections Officers made a large drug bust while doing a home incarceration, or HIP check, which yielded drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in cash.
The HIP Officers were checking the home of Marvin Thomas, 23, on Bessels Blvd. Monday when they smelled the odor of marijuana.
They called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for assistance and their K9.
Once they started the search, the officers and deputies found five loaded guns, plus an AR-15 stile rifle, nearly five pounds of heroin and about $31,000 cash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Thomas was charged with trafficking, six counts of possession of a firearms by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office said there are possible pending federal charges as well.
Thomas, whose address is listed as Chicago on court documents, has a history of multiple arrests, including several felonies.
On March 26, one of the citations stated Thomas shot into a home with a semi-automatic rifle. Officers said the shooting was in retaliation over a game of dice from the night before. One of the bullets was found inside of the home after it struck the victim’s refrigerator.
Several people were inside of the home at the time and the shooting was caught on video. Thomas was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment.
He was given a $20,000 bond and placed on HIP. Prosecutors at the time called him a “danger.”
In January of 2020, Jeffersontown Police arrested Thomas after an undercover purchase of meth.
According to that citation, Thomas darted from his vehicle and ran across I-64 before officers caught up to him. He was charged with trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police, and criminal trespass.
Thomas is now back in custody facing his new charges.
LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham explained in a statement HIP participants must agree to search of their residence prior to being accepted into the program. The full statement can be read below:
For public safety reasons all HIP Participants must consent to reasonable search of their residence in advance of being accepted into HIP. This case demonstrates the importance of this requirement. Metro Corrections is shifting its Home Incarceration Program resources to target medium and high risk inmates (like the offender in this event).
Metro Corrections HIP Officers conducting a home check used their training and experience to know when to alert law enforcement. In this case Metro Corrections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office partnered to conduct a closer examination of the residence. The Sheriff’s Department arrived with additional resources and ultimately discovered a large cache of drugs, money and weapons.
This case demonstrates the value of law enforcement relationships for Corrections Professionals. The search and seizure yielded a significant result for Metro Corrections, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the community. We are stronger together.
