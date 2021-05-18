Louisville community activist works to build affordable housing complex for victims of violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neal Robertson is working to build more affordable housing in Kentucky to provide a safe environment for victims of violence.
Robertson, a Louisville community activist, was joined by other community leaders who support the project. They shared a rendering of the 95-unit complex that would be built off of West Manslick Road in Fairdale. He said it is currently an old, abandoned mobile home park.
Robertson argued that “affordable housing discrimination” is leading to more violence and homelessness in Louisville. The group said their goal is to remove victims of violence, like a grandmother whose home was shot up behind a local gas station, and put them in a new, safe unit in Fairdale.
“We’re trying to help with the crime and the violence by people having somewhere to live that’s safe, guarded in a community where they know each other,” Robertson said. “We’re trying our best to do our part. The next step is going to be on the council people.”
Robertson says Louisville’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved this development 6-1. Now, the Metro Council will vote on it Thursday.
