Man shot, killed at Louisville McDonald’s identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot at a McDonald’s has been identified.
Dequon Merriweather, 25, was shot at the restaurant in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road around 2:55 p.m. Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators told WAVE 3 News they believe Merriweather was targeted by the gunman.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
