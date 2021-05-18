Man shot, killed at Louisville McDonald’s identified

Calls came in at 2:55 p.m. Monday to the McDonald’s on the 3300 block of Bardstown Road on reports of a shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | May 18, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 11:44 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot at a McDonald’s has been identified.

Dequon Merriweather, 25, was shot at the restaurant in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road around 2:55 p.m. Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deadly shooting at Bardstown Road McDonald’s in Bashford Manor under investigation

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators told WAVE 3 News they believe Merriweather was targeted by the gunman.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

