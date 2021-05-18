Marshall beats IU 1-0 in overtime in College Cup Final

(WAVE) - Marshall scored the only goal of the match with 2:56 left in the first “sudden victory” overtime period.
Jamil Roberts knocked home a loose ball to give the Thundering Herd the first National Championship in school history.
IU goalie Roman Celentano was up to the task all night, but he deflected a Vitor Dias shot, it hit the post, and bounced right to Roberts.
Indiana entered the night with eight National Championships. Marshall had just five NCAA Tournament wins, the first of which came in 2019.
The Hoosiers finish the season 12-1-2. Marshall improves to 13-2-3.
