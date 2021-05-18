495 new COVID-19 related cases, 21 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,090 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, there had been 736,480 cases reported in the state, with 495 new cases and 21 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,511,882 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 169,948 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,305,943 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,208,588 tests have been preformed to date. The states 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.
