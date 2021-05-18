Oldham County Board of Education appoints Boone County administrator as new superintendent

OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Board of Education has voted on their next superintendent of the school district Tuesday evening.
Dr. Jason Radford, current assistant superintendent with Boone County Schools, has been selected to become the next superintendent of Oldham County Schools.
Prior to Radford’s position in Boone County, he served as a National School Leadership Coach and worked for the Kentucky Department of Education as a district manager.
Radford was one of three candidates nominated for the position; Brent Deaves, Oldham County assistant superintendent for support services, and Sharla Six, Franklin County Schools assistant superintendent.
Oldham County said Radford will replace Greg Schultz, who is retiring on June 30. Schultz served five years as superintendent of Oldham County Schools and more than 30 years in education.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.