Preston Hwy. hotel parking lot shooting was murder-suicide, coroner confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were found dead in the parking lot of a Preston Highway hotel on Sunday morning in an apparent murder-suicide, confirmed by a Jefferson County deputy coroner.
Before 9 a.m., dispatchers received calls of someone opening fire at the Sleep Inn in the 3300 block of Preston Highway.
Responding officers found a man and woman — identified by the coroner as Brandon Gentry and Charmain Gentry — shot dead inside of a truck.
The pair were from Cincinnati, though their exact relationship has not been revealed.
LMPD Homicide Unit investigators are investigating the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
