Robbery, police chase through 3 Kentucky counties ends with juvenile arrested, 2nd suspect on the run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An armed robbery-turned-police chase through three Kentucky counties ended with a juvenile behind bars and another suspect on the run Tuesday.
The robbery was first reported Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. in Frankfort at an AT&T store, according to information released by the Frankfort Police Department.
Two men brought a gun into the store, demanded to be given several cell phones, and later fled with at least 20-30 phones, a caller told dispatchers.
They reportedly escaped in a maroon Ford Explorer.
Soon after, Frankfort police officers found the car on I-64, but the suspects refused to stop, which led to a pursuit through Franklin, Shelby, and Jefferson County.
Ultimately, they stopped the car and continued the police chase running in Louisville, with the juvenile found by officers in Middletown. A Frankfort Police Department news release stated he will be charged with robbery; other charges could be possible.
The stolen cell phones and the car, which had been stolen from an auto dealership, were also found by officers.
The Frankfort Police Department was helped in the pursuit and search by at least eight other agencies: the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbyville Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Metro Air Unit, Middletown Police Department, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
