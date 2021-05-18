Southern Indiana EMTs honored for saving life of pastor that collapsed during sermon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Southern Indiana first responders were honored Tuesday for their life-saving actions in emergency situations in Scott County.
One of the actions honored happened at The Well of Scottsburg Church during a service in October. Scott County EMS Deputy Director Kyle West was off-duty at the service when a visiting pastor collapsed in front of the altar.
”Church was probably the last place I thought it would happen,” West said.
Taking quick action, West performed CPR and administered a shock with a defibrillator, tending to the pastor until other paramedics could arrive.
“You work on people in your county, you may see them at Walmart passing by or whatever, but when you go to church,” West said, “you don’t expect it to be any of those, and that be the time you’re going to have to jump in and hopefully be able to save someone’s life.”
Scott County paramedic Heather Woods was on the run that ended at The Well of Scottsburg.
She said it was surreal seeing how everybody responded that day.
“You feel the prayer around you,” Woods said. “The whole congregation was praying.”
West said the pastor suffered two blockages in his arteries that were either at or near 100 percent.
EMS Director Shannon Mount said it was likely those quick actions that saved the pastor’s life.
West said he didn’t have to think about it, although he is still catching a little flak.
“He always said that whenever he preached, that’s the way he wanted to go out, is by preaching,” West said. “They always tease me, they’re like, you robbed him of that. That’s how he wanted to go out, and you brought him back.”
Two others from the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Amber Ballard and Paully Higgins, were also honored Tuesday for helping deliver a baby while on a run.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.