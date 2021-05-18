UPS offering on-the-spot hiring opportunity at SpringFest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – UPS will be hosting a festival with on-the-spot hiring opportunities.
The company is looking to hire package handlers to help with increasing volume.
To help potential employees learn about UPS, the company is hosting an event with games, food trucks and prizes on May 22 called SpringFest.
Starting pay is $14.50 an hour and UPS said employees who work the Sunday through Thursday Next Day Air Shift could be eligible for a $425 weekly attendance bonus.
Potential employees must be at least 17 years old and a high school graduate.
People who are interested can register by clicking here. UPSJobsKY.com
