Alternative Baseball League Looks for a Home in Louisville Area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just like anybody else, kids and adults dealing with autism need activities in their life to help make them feel whole. Well there’s an organization using baseball as a way to accomplish just that.
“I am proud founder, commissioner, CEO of alternative baseball. A national baseball program for teens and adults 15 and over with autism and other special needs,” said CEO and founder of the Alternative Baseball League, Taylor Duncan during a speech. Duncan, who suffers from autism, took it upon himself to start a baseball league for people like himself just five years ago, and it has taken off. “We went from 20 teams in 12 states to now, we’re going to have almost 80 get back up from the Covid pandemic in about 33 different states,” said Duncan.
But, it’s not just about baseball. It’s about giving people who suffer from autism a chance to take their mind off their illness, gain confidence, and pick up some life skills. “That’s life. You have to learn how to deal with certain situations, and this is a fun way of learning those skills to be able to play outside the baseball diamond as well,” commented Duncan.
Now this small league that started with two teams in Georgia has branched out nationally. Including a team in Jeffersonville and another team starting in Louisville. “We can’t wait to get these two teams built up and going. We’re recruiting players and volunteers as well,” said Duncan.
Both teams are in the beginning phase and dealing with the pandemic didn’t help matters. So, they are on the lookout for players. Jim Stecklow is the Louisville manager. “It’s about learning the socialization portion of it and just being friends, and just getting them out there to do something different than they normally do,” said Stecklow. Stecklow., who is a veteran himself, says the joy on the players faces when they have success is hard to describe. “Just seeing the smile on their face, and any kind of sense of accomplishment, that’s the biggest thing for me. That’s what puts the joy in my heart,” commented Stecklow.
For more information about participating go to alternativebaseball.org.
