‘Disturbing video’ involving St. X students under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A video involving students at Saint Xavier High School is under investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The all-boys Catholic high school sent a message to families Wednesday, stating the school received a disturbing video recorded off campus, involving a few of their students.
“The actions depicted are in total opposition to our standards of behavior and community, which are to foster, respect, honor and serve God’s world,” the statement read. “While student discipline is never public matter, the school is currently working with all students and families involved. School policy will be followed with immediate action and the results will be in the best interest of all.
The school did not release details about the video.
