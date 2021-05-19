FORECAST: Few showers today before a dry stretch of weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers/thunder possible today but fade to nearly 0% in the coming days 90°
HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90 later this week/weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another warm day ahead for Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and a continued small risk for a pop-up shower or t-storm, especially around lunch.
Most will remain dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Though the small rain chance will be gone Wednesday night, disturbed weather will keep quite a few clouds around during the overnight hours.
We’ll settle into the mid 60s Thursday morning. Thursday looks dry, partly sunny, and very warm with highs in the mid 80s. While a very isolated pop-up downpour can’t be ruled out, the chance of that happening in any one location is well less than 10%. Partly cloudy, muggy and warm.
A ridge of high pressure builds into the area for the second half of this week. With that comes drier weather and much warmer temperatures. In fact, it may feel downright hot with highs on either side of 90 with little if any rainfall.
