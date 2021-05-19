FORECAST: Few showers today before a dry stretch of weather

- RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers/thunder possible today but fade to nearly 0% in the coming days
- 90° HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90° later this week/weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another warm day ahead for Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and a continued small risk for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, especially around lunch. Most will remain dry with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Though the small rain chance will be gone Wednesday night, disturbed weather will keep quite a few clouds around during the overnight hours. We’ll settle into the mid-60s Thursday morning.
Thursday looks dry, partly sunny, and very warm with highs in the mid-80s. While a very isolated pop-up downpour can’t be ruled out, the chance of that happening in any one location is well less than 10%.
Partly cloudy, muggy, and warm Thursday night with lows in the 60s.
