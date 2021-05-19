FORECAST: Warmest day of the year today until tomorrow

- RAIN CHANCES: Looking very isolated to zero over the next several days
- 90° HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90° over the weekend into early next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday looks to be quite the true “summer feel” due to the pattern change we are taking on. Hazy/partly sunny skies today with highs well into the 80s. The risk for a shower to pop is even lower than in the past few days. Which isn’t much.
Thursday night we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s once again.
Friday will be another dry, partly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Get used to this kind of weather, it’ll stick around for a while it looks like with enhanced heat by the weekend!
Partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the 60s.
The dry weather and very warm/hot weather look to hold until the middle of next week with at least a brief interruption with a cold front. That is also our next best chance at getting rain but it doesn’t look widespread at this early glance.
