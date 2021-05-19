FORECAST: We may reach 90° by the weekend

- DRY: Rain chances will be slim to none through the weekend
- 90° HEAT: Temperatures for the first time this season will push 90° later this week/weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll dry out completely this evening but the clouds will hang around for another night. Expect another muggy overnight period with temperatures getting down only into the mid 60s by Thursday morning.
Tomorrow looks dry, partly cloudy, and quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While a very isolated pop-up downpour can’t be ruled out, the chance of that happening in any one location is less than 10%.
Thursday night will see partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s once again, but Friday will be another dry, partly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Get used to this kind of weather, it’ll stick around for a while it looks like with enhanced heat by the weekend!
The heat continues to build into the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. Should we hit 90 this would be about one full week ahead of the average first 90 degree day.
Rain chances will stay out of the forecast until early to mid next week when isolated to scattered thunderstorms reappear.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.