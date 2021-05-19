Kentucky Kingdom to require chaperones for people 15 and under

“Kentucky Kingdom proudly welcomes all guests. As we work to thoughtfully implement this new policy we plan to work together with parents and other adults responsible for children to ensure that our park continues to provide a safe, welcoming and enjoyable experience for all,” Kentucky Kingdom’s General Manager Craig Ross said. “The safety of our guests and team members will always be our top priority, and we thank the park’s loyal supporters and the Louisville community for supporting and partnering with us in this effort.”