Kentucky working with UofL for human trafficking crackdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear is expanding an initiative he started as Kentucky Attorney General.
Since the creation of UofL’s “Project Pivot,” they’ve been working on ways to prevent and intervene in human trafficking.
Governor Beshear says now he can help the state more thanks to the university’s efforts.
“The resources made possible through this grant will allow my administration to address research findings and will help us fight this scourge of human trafficking and it’s going to help us save lives” Governor Andy Beshear said.
The Project Pivot has laid out multiple ways to help make a difference including creating an advisory council, launching a human trafficking and child labor screening tool to identify high-risk children; and hiring a full-time child protection specialist.
U.S. Department of Justice just granted Kentucky an additional $1 million dollars to fight Trafficking. Last year Kentucky was one of the only four states that got the grant.
