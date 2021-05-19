LMPD officer accused in violent domestic assault going before grand jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robert Jones’ case will be heard by a grand jury.
Jones was accused of beating a girl, holding her at gunpoint, and even body-slamming her at one point.
Jones is now facing a reduced bond, $20,000 down from the initial $30,000.
The grand jury consideration is set for June 7.
Jones was suspended from the force when the alleged assault happened back in April.
At the time officers made took a report saying he’d tried to convince the victim to lie to keep him out of trouble.
According to his personnel record obtained by WAVE 3 News, he was suspended as an officer for a period of 12 days and was cited on three violations, including use of physical force against a prisoner, negligently discharging his firearm, and care of firearms.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields made a statement after being informed of Jones’ arrest:
“The department fully respects the judicial process, but to be clear, acts of domestic violence by employees will not be tolerated at any level.”
Jones has been administratively reassigned as LMPD’s investigation into the incident continues, police confirmed.
