Mask mandates, capacity restrictions will soon be dropped in most places; why are people so nervous?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new national survey indicates most Americans still are not comfortable venturing out without a mask.
This is in spite of guidance from the CDC telling people who are vaccinated it is OK to get back out there.
Numbers from a poll conducted by Morning Consult show dining outdoors offers the highest comfort factor for people removing their masks.
But the poll also finds “most adults still feel more comfortable wearing masks.”
Only about four out of 10 said they are comfortable without a mask while staying at a hotel, dining indoors, going on a date, or going on vacation.
Only about 1 in 3 say they are comfortable socializing without a mask.
The number was similar for attending a wedding, going to the office or to the grocery store.
Starting Thursday, fully-vaccinated customers at Kroger can leave the mask home, but not all are ready.
”I don’t feel uncomfortable, (but) at the same time, I don’t feel comfortable,” shopper Brenda Kiefer said. “It’s a very mixed feeling. I don’t want to take the chance of getting ill or passing anything on to anyone.”
Fewer than a third of the people polled said they are comfortable without a mask when it comes to going to church, school, the mall or the gym.
But at Derby City Crossfit, the masks at Wednesday’s noon workout were definitely off.
”I think most of us were vaccinated,” member Steve Knight said. “I would say, I don’t have any idea what the percentage is. But I think that was a decision that was made when we decided to go maskless. We knew most of us had been vaccinated.”
At the bottom of the comfort list, numbers drop to just one in five for people who feel comfortable riding mass transit or flying without a mask.
Air traveler Catina Cook-Smith said she needs time to find the comfort needed to remove her mask.
”A few months,” Cook-Smith said. “Probably about six more months before I’d be comfortable doing that.”
A possible source of discomfort for people have been vaccinated could be the people who are not vaccinated. The Morning Consult poll found that unvaccinated adults are twice as likely to be comfortable maskless.
“In general about four in 10 people are fully vaccinated so it’s about six out of, more than half, when you go out to the grocery store, should be wearing a mask still,” Dr Sarah Moyer, Louisville Metro Public Health Director said. “It’s just the hope that people will continue to do that until we get the vaccination numbers up in our city.”
