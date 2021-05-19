‘Mr. Smooth’ -- Serial bank robbery suspect faces judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused in the armed robberies of four Louisville banks made his first court appearance on the charges.
Salvador Abdul Jones, 35, of Louisville, was arrested in Nashville on May 7. The court pleaded not guilty on his behalf during his arraignment Wednesday.
A Louisville Metro police robbery detective gave Jones the nickname “Mr. Smooth” because each victim said he had a cool, calm demeanor, never appeared overbearing or threatening and the way he would leave never seemed in a hurry.
Jones is accused of the robberies of the Fifth Third Bank in the Meidinger Tower at 4th and Liberty streets on April 2, along with US Bank branches at 3095 Breckenridge Lane on April 22, 3808 Lexington Road on April 30 and 4951 Brownsboro Road on May 5. During the final robbery, LMPD identified the vehicle Jones was driving. It was found later in downtown Louisville.
Court documents said a person who knows Jones identified him from surveillance video, and that police found items in his home that connected Jones to the robberies.
Bond for Jones was set at $50,000 cash. Unless he is indicted by a grand jury, Jones will appear again in Jefferson District Court on May 27.
