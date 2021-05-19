Music therapy leads to psychiatric patient recovery at UofL Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 90% of psychiatric patients at University of Louisville Hospital are there involuntarily. The average stay is 9 to 10 days. One way they’re getting those patients to open up is with music therapy.
Music therapy uses various instruments to address physical, emotional, cognitive and mental health of psychiatric patients. Katelyn Farris, a board certified music therapist at UofL Health, said her voice is her favorite tool.
“Just seeing that patient open up or I’ve heard the comment, ‘This is the most fun I’ve had a hospital,” Farris said. “Those are the things I’m looking for that demonstrate to me that it’s meaningful that it’s meaningful for them.”
Farris will sing to patients, plays music with them, lead a group event, or organize an activity with the patient’s family. In the two years she’s worked with patients, Farris said they’re seeing good improve in patient’s recovery.
