817 new COVID-19 related cases, 12 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,101 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been 737,282 cases reported in the state, with 817 new cases and 12 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,539,739 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 172,835 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,346,698 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,230,447 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.
