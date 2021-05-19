Ronnie O’Bannon, Jack Harlow’s DJ, out on HIP facing murder charge

Ronnie O'Bannon, charged with murder, appears in court before Judge Ann Bailey Smith on May 17, 2021. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Brett Martin | May 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 6:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A famous rapper’s DJ is out of jail after being accused of murder.

Ronnie O’Bannon is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Kasmira Nash at the Vibes Restaurant & Ultra Lounge.

O’Bannon was arrested more than a week after Nash, a bartender at the club, was shot.

His lawyers argued in court for him that it was done in self-defense.

Video of what happened in the club that night showed the two in a confrontation before the shooting happened.

O’Bannon was originally charged with murder and tampering with evidence for the shooting.

He’s also a person of interest in another shooting case at the X-Clusive club in Shively, but police there say more witnesses need to come forward.

His bond is was $50,000, reduced from the initial $500,000.

On his bail conditions, he won’t be able to live in a home with weapons, and won’t be able to contact the Nash family.

O’Bannon is known as “Lucci”, a DJ for the rising star Jack Harlow.

