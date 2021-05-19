Ronnie O’Bannon, Jack Harlow’s DJ, elligible for HIP on murder charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $50,000 bond is all that stands between a famous rapper’s DJ and being out of jail.
Ronnie O’Bannon is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Kasmira Nash at the Vibes Restaurant & Ultra Lounge.
O’Bannon was arrested more than a week after Nash, a bartender at the club, was shot.
His lawyers argued in court for him that it was done in self-defense.
Video of what happened in the club that night showed the two in a confrontation before the shooting happened.
O’Bannon was originally charged with murder and tampering with evidence for the shooting.
He’s also a person of interest in another shooting case at the X-Clusive club in Shively, but police there say more witnesses need to come forward.
His bond is now $50,000, reduced from the initial $500,000.
If he makes bail he won’t be able to live in a home with weapons, and won’t be able to contact the Nash family.
O’Bannon is known as “Lucci”, a DJ for the rising star Jack Harlow.
