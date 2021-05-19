Serial bank robbery suspect faces judge

Jones is accused of the robberies of the Fifth Third Bank in the Meidinger Tower at 4th and Liberty on April 2, along with US Bank branches at 3095 Breckenridge Lane on April 22, 3808 Lexington Road on April 30 and 4951 Brownsboro Road on May 5. During the final robbery, LMPD was able to identify the vehicle Jones was driving. It was found in downtown Louisville.