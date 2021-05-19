Serial bank robbery suspect faces judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of the armed robberies of four Louisville banks has made his first court appearance on the charges.
Salvador Abdul Jones, 35, of Louisville, was arrested in Nashville on May 7. A not guilty plea was entered for him during his arraignment today.
Louisville Metro police robbery detective gave Jones the nickname “Mr. Smooth” because each victim said he had a cool, calm demeanor, never appeared overbearing or threatening and the way he would leave never seemed in a hurry.
Jones is accused of the robberies of the Fifth Third Bank in the Meidinger Tower at 4th and Liberty on April 2, along with US Bank branches at 3095 Breckenridge Lane on April 22, 3808 Lexington Road on April 30 and 4951 Brownsboro Road on May 5. During the final robbery, LMPD was able to identify the vehicle Jones was driving. It was found in downtown Louisville.
Court documents say a person who knows Jones was able to identify him from surveillance video and that police found items in his home that connected Jones to the robberies.
Bond for Jones was set at $50,000 cash. Unless he is indicted by a grand jury, Jones will next appear in Jefferson District Court on May 27.
