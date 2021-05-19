Shields advocates for larger LMPD budget, better cameras, & competitive pay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five months into her new role, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said Tuesday night she finally feels like she’s got her footing as she fielded questions from Metro Council Budget Committee members.
Shields proposed several ways to use money in the budget allocated for LMPD to up the ante against crime.
She talked about the money for technological equipment, including more surveillance cameras. The police chief explained that expanding video capability is critical to offering transparency to the community.
Currently, the City of Louisville has 375 cameras, but Shields said she wants about 40 to 60 more installed.
She said installing license plate readers may also help reduce carjackings.
“If you’re relying on technology, you’re removing the margin for human error,” the chief said. “Rather than trying to recollect from memory, you have the officer scribe it down. It’s a greater level of clarity and intelligence than, unfortunately, human beings also bring to the table.”
According to Shields, the new technology will facilitate intelligent policing, a philosophy that she’s been promoting since taking the helm at LMPD.
Another major point in this budget, the chief said, is the need for competitive pay and officer retention.
Louisville Public Safety Director Matt Golden was asked by Shields to comment on area Fraternal Order of Police contract negotiations. Golden said city officials and FOP leaders are meeting more frequently and making progress with collective bargaining. However, the biggest issue is trying to fill recruitment classes.
“I think what we’re seeing in LMPD is happening across the country — people don’t want to police or get into the profession,” Shields said in the meeting. “We have to rebrand ourselves; [the job is] not appealing.”
A number of other members of the Metro Council Budget Committee expressed interest in seeing police officers return to patrolling and conducting traffic stops, citing the lack of stops as a contributing factor to crime in the community.
The hearing also focused on a University of Louisville study about the deflection program; under that program, when someone dialed 911, the dispatcher would assign the call to different first responders depending on the situation, ranging from police officers and firefighters to mental health experts and social workers. The study will look at its effectiveness and improvements to the current protocol.
City budget hearings will continue into next week.
