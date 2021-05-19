1 struck in Southside Drive gas station shooting

By Shellie Sylvestri | May 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 6:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Wednesday evening shooting in Louisville prompted officers to rush to a gas station on Southside Drive in Southland Park; one person was found with a gunshot wound.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at or near a Speedway, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News, near Strawberry Lane.

EMS crews were also responding to the scene, though the victim’s condition was not revealed.

