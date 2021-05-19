1 struck in Southside Drive gas station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Wednesday evening shooting in Louisville prompted officers to rush to a gas station on Southside Drive in Southland Park; one person was found with a gunshot wound.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. at or near a Speedway, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News, near Strawberry Lane.
EMS crews were also responding to the scene, though the victim’s condition was not revealed.
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.