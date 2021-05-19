1 struck in Strawberry Lane shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Wednesday evening shooting in Louisville prompted officers to rush to a gas station on Southside Drive in Southland Park; one person was found with a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened on Strawberry Lane around 5:45 p.m., though it was first reported by a Metrosafe spokesperson that it happened at or near a Speedway on Southside Drive.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers found the shooting victim and he was brought to a Louisville hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
Those with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
